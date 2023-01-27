News you can trust since 1873
Mick McCarthy mulling over who to pick as Blackpool's captain ahead of Southampton FA Cup tie

Mick McCarthy has admitted he’s been mulling over who to pick to wear the captain’s armband for his new Blackpool side.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Gary Madine has skippered the Seasiders in recent weeks after former boss Michael Appleton opted to take the armband away from Marvin Ekpiteta, who is now out injured.

Chris Maxwell has also captained the side at times this season, although there’s no guarantee he will start in goal ahead of Dan Grimshaw for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Southampton.

When asked who is likely to skipper his side at the St Mary’s Stadium, McCarthy said: “I’ve had a think about it, I had a discussion about who would like to be captain and who we think should be captain.

“You’ll find out on Saturday…but I didn’t put it out for a vote!”

Blackpool’s veteran boss, who takes charge of his first game this weekend after replacing axed Michael Appleton, believes leaders are hugely significant to the dressing room.

On what makes a good captain, McCarthy added: “A good leader…yes it’s on the pitch but it’s also someone that trains the right way every day, is in on time, doing his gym work, encouraging others, being that person that wants to help other people and doing things right, driving the standards.

Gary Madine was Michael Appleton's captain of choice before he lost his job

“If he’s that type of person, then other people will follow rather than someone who doesn’t have those standards because you’re then wondering why.

“I’d love to hear there’s a few of them that want it or fancy it, that’s good for me.”

