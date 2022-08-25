Former Arsenal and Brentford defender discusses his new life at Blackpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-back made the permanent move to Bloomfield Road from Brentford at the end of July, signing for an undisclosed fee.

London-born Thompson, who came through the youth system at Arsenal, signed a long-term three-year deal with the option to extend by 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moving away from the capital was never an issue for Thompson though, who is looking forward to finding a new home.

“For me it’s just about getting settled,” he told Tangerine TV.

“It was a pretty easy decision for me to come here. For me, location-wise I’m not really too fussed, because it’s all about what is going to be the best for my football career.

“Of course, speaking to the gaffer, getting a feel for the club and speaking to the higher-ups, it felt like the best place to be to go and push on.

Thompson has performed well since making the permanent move to Bloomfield Road

“As I said, I’m not too fussed about wherever I move to, but I’ve had a great feel around the place so far and I’ve really enjoyed being here. I’m just ready to get settled, get a house and push on with my football.

“Everyone in the squad is great, everyone has taken me in well. I’ve been well received and of course that makes it easier for me to deliver on the pitch.

“The gaffer is great as well. My time working with him so far has been really enjoyable. He instils me with that belief and confidence to go and do what I know I’m capable of.”

The 22-year-old has already made himself a firm favourite with the fans thanks to his no-nonsense defending and Thompson admits that love is very much reciprocated.

“It’s nice to hear (the nice words from fans), I’m not completely detached from it all,” he added.

“Of course I see some of the things and it’s always great when you feel like people like you and you’re well received by everyone.