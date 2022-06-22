Fixture release day: What time will Blackpool discover their schedule? And when does the Carabao Cup draw take place?

At 9am on Thursday, the Seasiders’ 46-game schedule for their second season in the second tier will be officially announced.

As always, fixtures are subject to change and can be moved if picked for TV broadcast.

Michael Appleton’s side will find out if they will be home or away for their first game, having made the trip to Bristol City last term.

The Seasiders will have another Lancashire derby to look forward to next season in the shape of Burnley, who were relegated from the Premier League last season along with Norwich City and Watford.

Wigan Athletic, meanwhile, will be another local game for Appleton’s side following their promotion from League One. Rotherham United and Sunderland will also join them back in the second tier.

Blackpool fans will inevitably be keeping their eyes peeled for the first derby against Preston North End, where they will be looking to avenge their 1-0 defeat at Deepdale in April.

The season begins on Saturday, July 30, a week earlier than last season due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.

The Championship will pause from November 13 until December 9, a period which covers the group games and the first stage of knockout fixtures.

The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup will also be taking place tomorrow.

The draw, which is split into northern and southern sections, is due to begin at 2.30pm on Sky Sports News and the Seasiders are ball number five.