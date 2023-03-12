Financial uncertainty hanging over Blackpool's relegation rivals Huddersfield and Wigan

According to national reports over the weekend, Huddersfield Town are at risk of entering administration.

The Sun claims the Terriers are weighing up the possibility of going into administration amid takeover interest from two rival Dutch and American groups.

If this were to happen by Thursday, a 12-point deduction would apply this season, which would all but confirm their relegation to League One.

As it stands, Neil Warnock’s side sit 23rd in the table, level on 32 points with the Seasiders but below them on goal difference.

As for bottom side Wigan Athletic, who are also on 32 points, their CEO Mal Brannigan has moved to allay fears they could also enter administration – their second in the space of just three years.

When asked whether there was a possibility of the administrators being called in, Brannigan told our sister paper, Wigan Today: "I can't see that.

“I've been at other clubs where it's a lot tighter, especially from an asset-based perspective.

“This ownership group remains very strong from an asset-based perspective. I can't see administration.”

His comments came less than 24 hours after the Latics failed to pay their wages for the month of March, which leaves them in danger of being deducted three points by the EFL.

According to Brannigan, the situation remains a 'liquidity' issue and not a lack of money that could put the club at risk.

Elsewhere in the Championship, a potential points deduction – likely to be six – is still hanging over Reading.

Paul Ince’s side are currently 16th on 44 points, 12 clear of the relegation zone.

The Royals are facing the threat of a second points deduction in the space of just 18 months for their failure to comply with an EFL business plan.

While it’s been a difficult season on the pitch for Blackpool, their financial position is much rosier than their rivals.