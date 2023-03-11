'We let the fans down': Mick McCarthy issues damning verdict on Blackpool's defeat to Bristol City

The Seasiders’ relegation fears were compounded further by a 2-0 defeat to Bristol City in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Mick McCarthy’s side barely threatened the Robins goal, other than one glaring miss in the first-half when Jerry Yates somehow failed to hit the target with the goal at his mercy.

Speaking afterwards, McCarthy said: “It was a real poor performance.

“We never really got started. I know we lost Gary Madine early but whatever effect that had in the first few minutes, we’ve got to improve on that.

“We were well beaten, thoroughly deserved points for Bristol City today.

“It was extremely frustrating (watching on). We never got going in the game. Normally for the first five to 10 minutes we’d make life difficult for the opposition but we didn’t even do that.

Mick McCarthy had no excuses for his side's poor display at Ashton Gate

“We were well beaten on all counts. We were somewhere in between.

“I said to the lads after the game, I’d be interested to see the stats for duels won, tackles won, all of that. They were a much better side.

“I just said to the lads we let the fans down with that performance and we need to make it better on Tuesday.”

Bristol City broke the deadlock just before the hour mark through Andi Weimann’s long-range effort, which McCarthy concedes had a negative effect on his players.

“Sometimes it’s the manner of the goal as well. It flies into the top corner and it gives them a real boost,” he added.

“They put it on the screen three or four times and they get another cheer.

“It does happen. I would never say they don’t try, they’re trying their damned hardest the players but we’re still falling short.

“It wasn’t good enough in some areas with the ball and not keeping it. But when you’re in the bottom three, it’s tough.

“We have a chance just before half-time. Would it have changed things? Probably, yes. We would have been 1-0 up at half-time, which we wouldn’t have deserved, but we’d have taken it.

