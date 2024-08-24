Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Josh Onomah is still training with Blackpool as part of his trial period with the Seasiders.

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster has been without a club for over a year, after being unable to agree extended contract terms with Preston North End last summer.

Since then he’s been on trial with Stoke City and linked with Bolton Wanderers, but a move failed to materialise on both occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the latter parts of pre-season, the 27-year-old started training with Blackpool, and even featured for 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Accrington Stanley.

Discussing Onomah’s ongoing trial period, Seasiders interim boss Richard Keogh said: “Josh has been great, he’s worked really hard. When you spend so long out of the game, you have to put a programme in place for him to physically be in place to show his best self - that’s only fair for the player.

“He loves football and he wants to play, but you owe it to him to put him in a position where he can play to his maximum.

“We know what a good player he is, it’s clear to see what he’s added to the group when he’s trained, and it’s helped the younger players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We love having Josh, he’s a really great guy, there’s a lot of humility and a really nice manner about him. He’s still with us and we’ll keep working hard.

“The Accrington game was a chance for him to get around football and to get a feel for the game. You can do as much training as you want, but to feel the pitch and feel different actions is just as important.

“We knew physically he wasn’t quite there, but it felt like a good opportunity to push him to progress him to a different programme. He’s in a much better place and has integrated well.

“It’s good for him to be around us. He’s been good for us, but we’ve been good for him as well.”