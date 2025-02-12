Josh Onomah was absent from Blackpool’s matchday squad for Tuesday night’s 0-0 stalemate with Rotherham United at Bloomfield Road.

The midfielder has struggled with injuries and his fitness since signing with the Seasiders back in October.

Prior to linking-up with Steve Bruce’s side, the 27-year-old had gone over 12 months without a club on the back of his exit from Preston North End in the summer of 2023.

Despite initially joining the Seasiders on trial under the management of Neil Critchley, Onomah was handed an additional boost when his former Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday boss was appointed as the League One club’s new head coach at the beginning of September.

It took the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster some time to get up to speed, but he was able to show a glimpse of his quality with a goal in a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town before Christmas.

A rare run in the starting XI was then cut short due to a hip injury sustained in a game away to Reading.

Despite his issues, the Seasiders opted to offer Onomah extended terms until the end of the season following the conclusion of his short-term deal last month.

Since signing that new contract, he’s made two substitute appearances, but was forced to miss the recent meeting with Rotherham due to a new problem.

“He twisted his ankle yesterday (Monday), which is a bit of a blow because he’s another forward player,” Bruce explained.

“Just as he takes two steps forward, he turned his ankle over after an innocuous challenge. It was sore so he couldn’t take part.

“There’s no time frame just yet, but I don’t think it’ll be too serious.”

In total, Onomah has featured just eight times in the league for Blackpool so far this season, with a further three outings coming in cup competitions.

Discussing the decision to offer the ex-England youth international a new deal last month, Bruce said: “We’re delighted to do that, I’m pleased for Josh. Let’s hope he can stay well, and if does that then we know we’ve got a very decent player.

“The big thing for him is to keep plugging away to make sure his body doesn’t let him down.

“He’s trained every day, and has deserved his contract until the end of the season, and let’s hope we can get another one under his belt when he does well in the second half of the season.”