BBC pundit Dion Dublin has praised Blackpool for the way they started their FA Cup third round tie against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel opened the scoring at the City Ground (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport)

Quick-fire goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan had given Neil Critchley’s side a two goal lead, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the home side level- as the game finished 2-2.

Dublin shared his views on the Seasiders on Match of the Day, with the former Manchester United and Aston Villa striker left impressed by the way they started the fixture.

"They came out of the blocks- they really did,” he said.

"They were absolutely flying and got the ball forward when they could. The manager will be very happy. They tried to play out from the back when they could, but if they couldn’t they would go long.

"For the opening goal they got the ball into a dangerous area- it was a terrible header (from Gonzalo Montiel) but it was magnificent (from Lawrence-Gabriel), it’s so difficult to do.

"With the second, Morgan is unmarked from the centre of the pitch and finds himself at the back post for a lovely tap in. Forest didn’t know what had hit them.”

Former Newcastle United and Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given was alongside Dublin on Match of the Day, and had praise for Dan Grimshaw’s display at the City Ground.

The 25-year-old needed to show quick reactions in the second half to stop a close-range header from Ryan Yates.

"It’s a brilliant save,” Given said.

"I actually worked with Daniel down at the academy at Manchester City, he was there for a good few years.

“You talk about the magic of the FA Cup, and this stop has got them a replay- which will generate money for Blackpool as football club. He does everything right, he goes across his goal and gets set to get a really strong hand on it.”

Dublin was quick to interject, jokingly adding: “I think he should’ve caught it.”