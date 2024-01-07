Blackpool have earned themselves an FA Cup third round replay after drawing 2-2 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan had given the Seasiders a two goal lead, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the home side level.

Neil Critchley’s side produced a number of courageous defensive challenges to keep the scores level, while the Premier League outfit wasted a number of opportunities.

Both teams showed patience in the early stages of the tie with Blackpool remaining compact at the back, while Forest looked to find a way through.

The first chance of the match came the way of Chris Wood, who fired his effort over the crossbar after a great pass over the top. That was soon followed by an attempt from Morgan Gibbs-White, with the midfielder providing Dan Grimshaw with his first test of the afternoon.

Down the other end, the deadlock was broken. A cross into the box from Karamoko Dembele was poorly cleared, with the ball sitting up perfectly for Lawrence-Gabriel to produce a superb diving header against his former club.

Shortly after, the Seasiders doubled their lead against the Premier League outfit. CJ Hamilton fizzed a ball across the face of goal, with Morgan arriving at the back post to finish- via a clip off the front post.

Ahead of the break, Forest were able to pull one back, as Dominguez headed home a Murillo cross.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side should’ve gone in level at half time, but Wood dragged a shot wide of the post after being played through on goal.

Another chance was wasted by the home side following the restart, with Dominguez unable to replicate his earlier header.

With the hour mark approaching, Forest claimed their equaliser- courtesy of a superb strike from Gibbs-White into the top right corner. While Grimshaw could do nothing about that effort, he was on hand to stop Ryan Yates from giving Espírito Santo’s men the lead, with the keeper showing quick reactions to deny a close-range header.

Blackpool were forced to work hard at the back with a number of important challenges and blocks required to keep their opponents out.

Chances in front of the travelling fans were scarce in the second half, with a Hamilton shot on the break being a rarity for Critchley’s side.

There was also an opportunity for substitute Kyle Joseph, but instead of releasing a shot on the turn, he attempted to pass- only finding a red shirt.

Forest also had a last gasp effort to win, with no one arriving at the back post to finish into an empty net, meaning the two teams will meet once again later this month.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did Blackpool perform? We've rated the Seasiders' performances in the FA Cup third round tie against Nottingham Forest.

2 . Dan Grimshaw- 7 Dan Grimshaw showed quick reactions to deny Ryan Yates from close-range with the game at 2-2 in the second half.

3 . Callum Connolly- 6 The Blackpool defence performed well as a unit against their Premier League opponents. Callum Connolly made some important challenges, but was booked in the second half for two lazy tackles.

4 . Olly Casey- 7 Olly Casey won a number of headers at the back and dealt with a number of threats well.

5 . James Husband- 7 James Husband's experience was always going to be important in a fixture like this, with the defender doing a great job in organising the team.