Blackpool earned themselves an FA Cup third round replay after drawing 2-2 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Seasiders had raced to a two goal lead courtesy of Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the home side level.

Neil Critchley made two changes to his starting XI for the game, but it was Kenny Dougall’s inclusion on the bench that caught the eye, with the Australian being an unused sub after his recent six-game absence.

Both teams showed patience in the early stages of the tie with Blackpool remaining compact at the back, while Forest looked to find a way through.

The first chance of the match came the way of Chris Wood, who fired his effort over the crossbar after a great pass over the top. That was soon followed by an attempt from Morgan Gibbs-White, with the midfielder providing Dan Grimshaw with his first test of the afternoon.

Down the other end, the deadlock was broken. A cross into the box from Karamoko Dembele was poorly cleared, with the ball sitting up perfectly for Lawrence-Gabriel to produce a superb diving header against his former club.

Shortly after, the Seasiders doubled their lead against the Premier League outfit. CJ Hamilton fizzed a ball across the face of goal, with Morgan arriving at the back post to finish- via a clip off the front post.

Ahead of the break, Forest were able to pull one back, as Dominguez headed home a Murillo cross.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side should’ve gone in level at half time, but Wood dragged a shot wide of the post after being played through on goal.

Another chance was wasted by the home side following the restart, with Dominguez unable to replicate his earlier header.

With the hour mark approaching, Forest claimed their equaliser- courtesy of a superb strike from Gibbs-White into the top right corner. While Grimshaw could do nothing about that effort, he was on hand to stop Ryan Yates from giving Espírito Santo’s men the lead, with the keeper showing quick reactions to deny a close-range header.

Blackpool were forced to work hard at the back with a number of important challenges and blocks required to keep their opponents out.

Chances in front of the travelling fans were scarce in the second half, with a Hamilton shot on the break being a rarity for Critchley’s side.

There was also an opportunity for substitute Kyle Joseph, but instead of releasing a shot on the turn, he attempted to pass- only finding a red shirt.

Forest also had a last gasp effort to win, with no one arriving at the back post to finish into an empty net, meaning the two teams will meet once again later this month.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel-Lawrence, Ollie Norburn (85’), Albie Morgan, Andy Lyons, Karamoko Dembele (66’), CJ Hamilton (89’), Jordan Rhodes (66’).