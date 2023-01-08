The Leeds United loanee was at the heart of all of Blackpool’s good attacking play in his new number 10 role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old’s performance didn’t go unmissed by the Match of the Day pundit Stephen Warnock, who was seriously impressed with what he saw.

“Ian Poveda is one of these players who Leeds have probably found frustrating at times,” he told presenter Mark Chapman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But one thing he did in this game was show positivity and make sure every time he picked the ball up he attacked Forest’s back four or got beyond midfielders.

“Look at the footwork and the calmness to pick out his shot at goal. Then when you get forward it’s about picking out the right cross. Poveda showed a speed in which he attacked and the weight of his pass was everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poveda slots home Blackpool's second goal against Forest

“He pressed well and he was hungry to win the ball back and hungry to make sure he has an influence on the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is that type of player where he can frustrate you one game then he can have a game like this where everything goes well for him. But Blackpool got their rewards for their great work.”

While the victory came in the FA Cup and not the Championship, head coach Michael Appleton will be relieved to get back to winning ways after a tough few months for the Seasiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men in tangerine had endured a nine-game winless run prior to Saturday, a streak that sees them remain second from bottom in the second tier.

But a temporary break from their league campaign paid dividends as the Seasiders put their Premier League opposition to the sword thanks to some clinical finishing in front of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy said: “Winning games always gives you confidence and gives you a spring in your step. It gives you an opportunity when you go into training to put a smile on your face and get together a little bit more.