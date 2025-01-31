Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool winger Josh Bowler has joined Luton Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 25-year-old spent the first half of the campaign with the Seasiders’ rival Preston North End - in what was his fourth stint away from Nottingham Forest since his move to the City Ground in 2022, with his Hatters switch being the fifth.

Things didn’t work out for Bowler at Deepdale, as he managed just 10 Championship appearances for the Lilywhites, during which time he failed to either score or assist, leading to his loan in Lancashire being cancelled by mutual agreement.

On joining Luton, the former Blackpool man told the club’s in-house media: “I knew there was a bit of interest for me coming to Luton, and speaking to the manager, he said he’s quite fond of me and likes how I play.

“He remembered me from my time at Blackpool and Cardiff and was keen to get me in as I fit his system, so I’m really pleased to be here.

“I’ve played most of my games in the Championship, so I know the league inside out and I’m ready to get going.

“I’ve experienced playing at Kenilworth Road a few times and it’s always been one of those grounds that I’ve found tough to go to. To be able to play there week in, week out with those fans on my side is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Bowler spent time with both QPR and Everton at the start of his senior career, before making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2021.

During his first season in Tangerine, he scored seven goals and provided three assists in 42 appearances, which earned his transfer to Forest.

His time at the City Ground hasn’t gone to plan, with the attacker yet to make an appearance for the club.

Upon his initial arrival, he was loaned out to Olympiacos, but after struggling for minutes he returned to the Fylde Coast for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, during which time he scored four goals and provided two assists as the Seasiders were relegated from the Championship.

He remained in the second tier of English football throughout the last campaign, featuring 38 times for Cardiff City.