The winger was due to spend the season at Bloomfield Road but returned early to his parent club Wolves at the start of January.

It coincided with the early arrival of Josh Bowler and Morgan Rogers at the start of Blackpool’s transfer window.

Corbeanu had been sidelined with an ankle injury at the time, having not featured since the defeat to Middlesbrough at the start of November.

The Canadian made 18 appearances in total with the Seasiders, scoring three times.

Seemingly back to full fitness, Corbeanu has now linked up with German second tier side Arminia Bielefeld.

“Welcome to Bielefeld, Theo Corbeanu,” the club announced.

“We loaned the 20-year-old Canadian from Wolves and he will be training with the team this afternoon.

“Corbeanu will wear shirt number 20 with us.”

Corbeanu, who signed a new four-year contract with Wolves in the summer, previously spent time on loan in League One last season with MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday.

The wide man has featured for Canada but missed out on a call-up to their squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Bielefeld were relegated from the Bundesliga last season and now sit 16th in the second division.

Wolves’ strategic player marketing manager Matt Jackson said: “This will be another excellent experience as part of Theo’s development, he’s really keen as a young player to take in as much football experience as he can.

“He’s now had multiple clubs in two different divisions for us over here and wants to try football on the continent. We really like the fact that he wants to experience as much as possible, learn at every available opportunity and move forward in his professional football career.

“Blackpool was very good because it gave him that exposure to the Championship for the first time and he knows he can affect that with his offensive play. He now also understands the responsibilities of the defensive side of his game as well.