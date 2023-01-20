Picture gallery: How Mick McCarthy could line up his new Blackpool team in first game in charge against Huddersfield Town
Mick McCarthy takes charge of his first Blackpool game tomorrow and it’s a big one, with the Seasiders hosting relegation rivals Huddersfield Town at Bloomfield Road.
The 63-year-old doesn’t have long to make his mark, only taking charge of one training session alongside his assistant Terry Connor.
But the Seasiders will be desperately hoping the new manager bounce and the feel good factor will be enough to get their side over the line.
McCarthy is, somewhat unsurprisingly, known for being a traditional 4-4-2 man, although he has flirted with a back five at times as well.
With that in mind, we’ve taken a stab at how Blackpool could line up against the Terriers on Saturday afternoon...