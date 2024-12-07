Former Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery took his tally for the season up to four goals with a first half brace against Shrewsbury Town.

The 25-year-old made the move to the Abbey Stadium in the summer following the conclusion of his contract at Bloomfield Road, after three years on the Fylde Coast.

Prior to this afternoon’s game against the Shrews, the Northern Ireland international had only scored twice before for the U’s, with both previous goals coming against the Seasiders in a 4-4 draw back in August.

Since then, Lavery has endured a spell on the sidelines, which was also a frustrating feature of his time in Tangerine.

Cambridge’s 4-1 victory this afternoon leaves Garry Monk’s side 22nd in the League One table, and the Salop bottom.

Blackpool, who saw their game against Rotherham United postponed due to Storm Darragh, started the day in 12th, and moved down a place following Charlton Athletic’s point away to Lincoln City in a 0-0 stalemate in the lunchtime game.

In the other early kick off, Leyton Orient claimed a 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium.

At the top of the table, leaders Wycombe Wanderers dropped points with a 1-1 draw with Reading, allowing Wrexham to go level after their 1-0 win against Burton Albion.

Below them, Birmingham (2-1 V Barnsley), Stockport County (2-0 V Exeter) and Huddersfield Town (2-1 V Mansfield) all picked up victories as well.

Like Blackpool’s game against the Millers, Bristol Rovers V Bolton Wanderers and Crawley Town V Stevenage were both postponed because of the conditions.