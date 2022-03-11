Ex-Blackpool man eyed by League One promotion chasers, Derby County bid knocked back

The Seasiders are well clear of the relegation zone but also a fair few points off the play-offs, but will be content with a mid-table finish should they go on to secure one.
Blackpool left it late to secure a win in their last game against Stoke City, with Josh Bowler sparking wild scenes of late celebration with his late goal.
Speaking after the game, manager Neil Critchley said: “I can’t tell you how it makes you feel. It’s the best feeling in the world, I can assure you.
"We work and we prepare all week to give the supporters moments like that and when you see them celebrate and they turn out in great numbers and in great voice, this is what football is all about.
"You travel all over the country, you follow your team and hopefully you give the supporters a great day. Our supporters enjoy themselves no matter what, win, lose or draw, but it’s even more special when you give them three points.”
Discussing match winner Bowler, he added: “He can have moments where he’s a bit frustrating and things don’t quite happen for him.
“But him and CJ (Hamilton) are so similar because you’re so reluctant to take them off because you know the longer the game goes and the game stretches out, it suits CJ and you know Josh can do what he did."
Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, as the build-up to this weekend's eagerly anticipated action continues.