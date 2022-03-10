'The best feeling in the world': Why Neil Critchley can't get enough of post-match celebrations with Blackpool fans

That’s the phrase Neil Critchley used to describe the stirring emotion he encounters when he celebrates a victory with Blackpool’s supporters.

Pool’s head coach celebrated his two-year anniversary last weekend with a 1-0 victory against Stoke City.

Despite a dominant display, the Seasiders had to remain patient for their winning goal which came courtesy of Josh Bowler four minutes from time.

As it transpired, the dramatic, last-gasp nature of the win only heightened the post-match celebrations with the away end at the final whistle.

“I can’t tell you how it makes you feel,” Critchley told The Gazette. “It’s the best feeling in the world, I can assure you.

“We work and we prepare all week to give the supporters moments like that and when you see them celebrate and they turn out in great numbers and in great voice, this is what football is all about.

Neil Critchley celebrates with the Blackpool fans after the 1-0 win at Stoke last weekend

“You travel all over the country, you follow your team and hopefully you give the supporters a great day.

“Our supporters enjoy themselves no matter what, win, lose or draw, but it’s even more special when you give them three points.”

It was no surprise to see Blackpool’s winning goal come from Bowler, who is in electric form with six goals to his name in his last eight games.

The 23-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday, has been tightly marked by opposition full-backs in recent weeks, but he’s still finding a way to leave a lasting impact on games.

“He can have moments where he’s a bit frustrating and things don’t quite happen for him,” Critchley added.

“But him and CJ (Hamilton) are so similar because you’re so reluctant to take them off because you know the longer the game goes and the game stretches out, it suits CJ and you know Josh can do what he did.

“He’s done it in previous games, he did it at Cardiff when we were thinking about bringing him off and he should have got a penalty there.