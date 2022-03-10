Josh Bowler bizarrely omitted from EFL's Championship player of the month shortlist

The winger is currently in electric form with six goals to his name in his last eight games.

Five of those six goals came in February, when the 23-year-old took his game to a whole other level on the back of January’s intense transfer speculation.

Despite Bowler’s electric form, there’s no spot for him among the division’s player of the month nominees.

Instead, Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, Luton Town midfielder Allan Campbell - who was linked with the Seasiders during the summer - and strikers Lucas Joao (Reading) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) were the players shortlisted.

Foderingham kept five clean sheets in February, conceding just two goals in seven games.

Campbell, meanwhile, scored twice last month, providing the “all-action heartbeat of a Luton side that defies budgets and reputations alike”, according to the EFL.

Joao scored five times in February, one of which came in Reading’s 4-1 defeat to Blackpool, while also claiming an assist.

Mitrovic continued his unbelievable form for the league leaders with six goals in five games, breaking the record for most goals in a Championship season in the process.

But to leave out Bowler seems a bizarre omission on the EFL’s part, given the former Everton and QPR man had only scored three times in his previous 31 games leading up to February.