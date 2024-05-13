Ex-Blackpool loanee shares Wembley celebrations as partner scores crucial goal for Manchester United

Joe Bunney (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

A former Blackpool player enjoyed celebrations at Wembley over the weekend as his partner scored a crucial goal in the Women’s FA Cup final.

Joe Bunney made six appearances for the Seasiders while on loan from Northampton during the 2018/19 season, and has played for a host of clubs across the football pyramid in England.

His partner is England forward Ella Toone, who was in action for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. The 24-year-old broke the deadlock with a stunning strike ahead of the break, before a goal from Rachel Williams and a Lucia Garcia brace secured a 4-0 victory for Marc Skinner’s side.

Reacting on X as soon as the opener went in, Bunney wrote: “There’s just something about her and Wembley.”

Ella Toone (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

After the full time whistle, he added: “Proud of you Ella Toone. Some finish. Congratulations. Enjoy the night.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram he shared celebrations from the stands throughout the match.

After starting his career with Lancaster City, the 30-year-old has played in the Football League for the likes of Rochdale, Bolton Wanderers and Hartlepool United.

He made the move to Robbie Savage’s Macclesfield in 2022, during which time he was sent out to both Ashton United and Marine.