By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Oct 2024, 18:37 BST
Former Blackpool loanee Tyreece John-Jules has joined Crawley Town on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old makes the move to Broadfield Stadium as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Arsenal at the beginning of the summer.

After joining the North London outfit at the age of eight, the striker worked his way through the ranks at the Emirates, but was unable to make a senior appearance for the Premier League club.

His professional debut came on loan with Lincoln City in January 2020, with his stint at the LNER Stadium being swiftly followed by a spell with Doncaster Rovers the following season.

Ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, John-Jules joined the Seasiders, but his season-long deal cut short halfway through.

Throughout his stay at Bloomfield Road, the forward was unable to score in 12 appearances.

More misfortune came his way at Sheffield Wednesday, with an injury on his debut for the Owls limiting him to just the one appearance for the South Yorkshire club.

Since then, he has spent time with both Ipswich Town and Derby County.

