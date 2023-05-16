Ex-Blackpool, Cardiff City and Wolves coach named boss of Grenada national team
Former Blackpool assistant Terry Connor has been named the new boss of Grenada’s national team.
The 60-year-old was number two to Mick McCarthy during their ill-fated spell at Bloomfield Road, which lasted just three months.
During that time, McCarthy picked up just nine points from his 13 games in charge after replacing the axed Michael Appleton in January.
Connor has long worked as McCarthy’s assistant, going back to Wolves in 2008, followed by Ipswich Town, Cardiff City, APOEL and the Republic of Ireland.
But the former Brighton and Leeds United striker has decided to go on his own with this new role in international football.
“Terry Connor is our new senior men's head coach,” Grenada’s FA said.
“He was formally introduced at a press conference today at the GFA Secretariat.
“He comes with 25 years of coaching and management experience in the Premier League, English Football League, the Republic of Ireland and in Cyprus.”
Grenada play their football in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).
They were beaten 7-1 by the USA in their last game in March and face Guyana in their next fixture in June.
Connor isn’t the first Englishman to take charge of Grenada, following in the footsteps of ex-Cambridge United and Leyton Orient boss Tommy Taylor, who led the Spice Boys between 2009 and 2010.
Grenada’s squad consists of a number of English-based players, such as QPR midfielder Kayden Harrack, AFC Wimbledon defender Aaron Pierre and Stockport County winger Myles Hippolyte.