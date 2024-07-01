Ex-Blackpool and Leyton Orient defender ready to continue 'upward trajectory' after latest move
The 28-year-old made the switch to the Scottish Premiership on a free transfer last week following the conclusion of his contract at Bloomfield Road.
Ekpiteta started his senior career with Chelmsford Town, before later having stints with Concord Rangers and East Thurrock United.
His first taste of EFL football came with Leyton Orient, after he helped the London club to promotion from the National League.
After making the move to the Fylde Coast in 2020, the centre back made 143 outings in Tangerine, including 31 appearances last season.
Ekpiteta believes his latest transfer is another upward step in his career, and is hopeful he can have a positive impact on the Edinburgh outfit - who finished eighth in Scotland’s top tier last season.
“I have really enjoyed my career so far,” he told Hibernian’s club website.
“I have come all the way up from non-league to the championship down south, now I am up in Scotland and I feel my whole career I have been on an upward trajectory.
“The history (of the club) was a big thing for me and to play at this level against some really good teams was a big thing for me. It’s something different for me, a new challenge that I am looking forward to.
“I am happy to be here for three years, which is a good length for me as I feel I am a defender in the prime of my career. My ambitions are to get this club back into Europe, finish inside the top three and take it from there.”
