Blackpool’s new striker Ashley Fletcher says he’s determined to hit the ground running after making the move to Bloomfield Road.

The forward has joined the Seasiders on a two-year deal, with the option for an additional 12 months also included, following the conclusion of his contract with Watford.

During his time at Vicarage Road, the 28-year-old only made six appearances in three seasons, and was sent out on loan to New York Red Bulls, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday- during which time he only managed two goals in 63 games for all three clubs combined.

Prior to joining the Hornets, the Manchester United youth product found the back of the net 28 times in 109 appearances for Middlesbrough - which was where he enjoyed his last consistent scoring spell.

The last time Fletcher experienced life in League One was while on loan with Barnsley back in 2016, as he helped the Tykes to promotion via the play-offs with seven goals in 23 games.

“The last couple of years haven’t gone to plan, but when I was playing regularly at Middlesbrough, I was scoring goals, and if people look, when I was at Watford I scored three in six,” he said.

“Coming into this season, the main thing is getting a full pre-season where I’m fully fit and not playing catch-up to other people. I want to hit the ground running and get some goals in the pre-season games, and then take that into the league.

“When you plan out your football career, I didn’t see this, but in terms of getting back out and enjoying it, this is the best thing for me.

“I wanted to go somewhere where I was wanted. There’s no better feeling than having someone who can support you and has confidence in you as a manager.

“I suppose you can say it’s full circle but I don’t want to stay in this league for long, I want to get promoted. The pressure will be on us, but we’ve got to deal with that.

“The manager and the recruitment were so clear in their vision at what their plans are this year, so that was a massive coup. They were key in me coming to the club.

“It’s more important to judge someone as they’re leaving more than when they arrive. I understand people will look and think I’m not anywhere near where I used to be, and that is fair, but I’m excited to change people’s perception of me - hopefully I can do that really quickly.