Ex-Blackpool and Leyton Orient defender makes Scottish Premiership move following Bloomfield Road exit
The 28-year-old departed Bloomfield Road last month, with his contract with the Seasiders coming to an end.
After first arriving on the Fylde Coast in 2020, the centre back made 143 outings in Tangerine, including 31 appearances last season.
Ekpiteta becomes Hibernian’s third signing of the summer, ahead of what will be David Gray’s first season in charge at Easter Road, with the ex-Preston North End, Stevenage and Burton Albion fullback appointed as permanent head coach earlier this month.
Hibs finished 8th in the Scottish Premiership last season, with both Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery being dismissed by the Edinburgh outfit in the last year.
Ekpiteta started his senior career with Chelmsford Town, before later having stints with Concord Rangers and East Thurrock United.
His first taste of EFL football came with Leyton Orient, after he helped the London club to promotion from the National League.
