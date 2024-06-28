Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool defender Marvin Ekpiteta has joined Hibernian on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old departed Bloomfield Road last month, with his contract with the Seasiders coming to an end.

After first arriving on the Fylde Coast in 2020, the centre back made 143 outings in Tangerine, including 31 appearances last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ekpiteta becomes Hibernian’s third signing of the summer, ahead of what will be David Gray’s first season in charge at Easter Road, with the ex-Preston North End, Stevenage and Burton Albion fullback appointed as permanent head coach earlier this month.

Hibs finished 8th in the Scottish Premiership last season, with both Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery being dismissed by the Edinburgh outfit in the last year.

Ekpiteta started his senior career with Chelmsford Town, before later having stints with Concord Rangers and East Thurrock United.