Ex-Blackpool coach David Dunn has become the latest person to have their say on the war of words between Steve Bruce and Dwight Gayle.

The former Blackburn Rovers midfielder knows the current Seasiders boss well, having played under him during his time at Birmingham City.

During an interview with the Gazette last month, Dunn spoke fondly of his time working with Bruce, and praised his man-management skills.

Meanwhile, ex-Newcastle United striker holds a contrasting view of the 64-year-old, and has recently made his feelings towards his old manager clear while appearing on the Open Goal Podcast.

“He was okay, I felt that he didn’t spend enough time working on a lot of things with us,” he stated.

“Perhaps he was trying to go game-by-game rather than developing us as a team. I think we could’ve improved a lot of things.

“I remember some of the boys got chucked into the Man City shift. We had a free game week, and the gaffer chucked some of the boys under the boss in terms of who had to play Man City away.

“Me and Matt Ritchie were asking for tactical improvements for weeks and months. We came in at half time and we were two or three down, and he was like ‘boys, you keep asking for tactics, I don’t do tactics, just put your boots on and work hard.’

“We were like, it’s Man City, it’s not good enough to just run around. That’s one I’m in shock by.”

How Bruce responded to Gayle’s criticism

Steve Bruce did not hold back in response to Dwight Gayle's criticism of his training methods

Bruce was quick to respond to Gayle’s comments, sharing his views with the Gazette following the Seasiders’ 2-0 victory over Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon.

“Is that the legendary Dwight Gayle, who missed the chance in the quarter-final against Manchester City? Is that the same Dwight Gayle? - Interesting,” he stated.

“I’ve been around the block a long long time. I’ve only managed 1,050 games but according to Dwight I don’t know what I’m doing.

“I’ll let other people make their minds up who are a bit more established than Dwight ever was.”

Dunn gives his backing to Bruce following Gayle comments

David Dunn with Steve Bruce after joining Birmingham City (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images) | Getty Images

While appearing on BBC Radio Lancashire on Monday night, Dunn was asked about Gayle’s views.

The 45-year-old, who was Blackpool’s interim head coach back in 2020, reaffirmed his past views on Bruce.

“As an ex-player under him, I thought he was brilliant,” he said.

“He was actually too good with me. Getting results on a football pitch isn’t always about tactics, coaches coach. Steve is a fantastic man-manager. He has time for everyone.

“I had a really good chat with him the other week when I did the radio.

“He’s older now and more experienced, he’s been there and done it. The big thing for me, I’ve got to say, Steve Bruce doesn’t need to be working in football for financial reasons; what he does do, he loves football, and he wants to get Blackpool promoted out of this league. The hunger is still there.

“He’s a fantastic guy. I’ve got loads of time for him, and I wish him well.”

