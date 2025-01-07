Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been a quiet start to the transfer window in League One so far this month.

Only a small number of teams have been able to complete some early deals inside the opening week.

Blackpool were hopeful of getting a new addition over the line, but head coach Steve Bruce confirmed on Friday that talks with their hopeful signing had fallen through.

The Seasiders have already seen a couple of players leave Bloomfield Road in the last few days, and it’s expected more will head through the exit door across the next month.

Here’s a look at the transfers done across League One:

Barnsley

In: Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers, free transfer).

Out: Gabriel Slonina (Chelsea, recalled from loan).

Birmingham City

In:

Out: Brandon Khela (Bradford City, loan).

Blackpool

In:

Out: Elliot Embleton (Carlisle United, undisclosed fee), Dom Ballard (Southampton, recalled from loan).

Bolton Wanderers

In:

Out:

Bristol Rovers

In:

Out: Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers, recalled from loan), Michael Forbes (West Ham United, recalled from loan).

Burton Albion

In:

Out: Ronnie Stutter (Chelsea, recalled from loan), Alejandro Bran (Minnesota United, loan terminated).

Cambridge United

In:

Out:

Charlton Athletic

In:

Out:

Crawley Town

In: Ben Radcliffe (Derby County, undisclosed fee).

Out: Cameron Bragg (Southampton, recalled from loan).

Exeter City

In:

Out:

Huddersfield Town

In: Ruben Roosken (Heracles Alemlo, undisclosed fee).

Out: Jaheim Headley (Port Vale), Kieran Phillips (Ross County, undisclosed fee).

Leyton Orient

In:

Out:

Lincoln City

In:

Out: Robert Street (Doncaster Rovers, loan).

Mansfield Town

In:

Out:

Northampton Town

In: Liam Shaw (Fleetwood Town, undisclosed fee).

Out:

Peterborough United

In: Gustav Lindgren (Degerfors IF), Carl Johnston (Fleetwood Town)

Out: Sam Curtis (Sheffield United, recalled from loan).

Reading

In:

Out: Chem Campbell (Wolves, end of loan).

Rotherham United

In:

Out: Jamie McCart (Hearts, undisclosed fee), Joseph Hungbo (FC Nurnberg, recalled by parent club), Detlef Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest, end of loan).

Shrewsbury Town

In:

Out: Charles Sagoe Jr (Arsenal, loan terminated).

Stevenage

In:

Out:

Stockport County

In: Benoný Breki Andrésson (Club KR, undisclosed fee).

Out: Louie Barry (Aston Villa, recalled by parent club).

Wigan Athletic

In: Joseph Hungbo (FC Nurnberg), Josh Robinson (Arsenal), Will Goodwin (Oxford United, loan).

Out: Josh Stones (York City, undisclosed fee), Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool, recalled by parent club).

Wrexham

In:

Out:

Wycombe Wanderers

In: Sonny Bradley (Derby County, loan).

Out: Aaron Morley (Bolton Wanderers, recalled by parent club), Caleb Taylor (West Brom, recalled by parent club).