Every League One deal completed in the transfer window so far - Blackpool still waiting while likes of Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United act fast
Only a small number of teams have been able to complete some early deals inside the opening week.
Blackpool were hopeful of getting a new addition over the line, but head coach Steve Bruce confirmed on Friday that talks with their hopeful signing had fallen through.
The Seasiders have already seen a couple of players leave Bloomfield Road in the last few days, and it’s expected more will head through the exit door across the next month.
Here’s a look at the transfers done across League One:
Barnsley
In: Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers, free transfer).
Out: Gabriel Slonina (Chelsea, recalled from loan).
Birmingham City
In:
Out: Brandon Khela (Bradford City, loan).
Blackpool
In:
Out: Elliot Embleton (Carlisle United, undisclosed fee), Dom Ballard (Southampton, recalled from loan).
Bolton Wanderers
In:
Out:
Bristol Rovers
In:
Out: Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers, recalled from loan), Michael Forbes (West Ham United, recalled from loan).
Burton Albion
In:
Out: Ronnie Stutter (Chelsea, recalled from loan), Alejandro Bran (Minnesota United, loan terminated).
Cambridge United
In:
Out:
Charlton Athletic
In:
Out:
Crawley Town
In: Ben Radcliffe (Derby County, undisclosed fee).
Out: Cameron Bragg (Southampton, recalled from loan).
Exeter City
In:
Out:
Huddersfield Town
In: Ruben Roosken (Heracles Alemlo, undisclosed fee).
Out: Jaheim Headley (Port Vale), Kieran Phillips (Ross County, undisclosed fee).
Leyton Orient
In:
Out:
Lincoln City
In:
Out: Robert Street (Doncaster Rovers, loan).
Mansfield Town
In:
Out:
Northampton Town
In: Liam Shaw (Fleetwood Town, undisclosed fee).
Out:
Peterborough United
In: Gustav Lindgren (Degerfors IF), Carl Johnston (Fleetwood Town)
Out: Sam Curtis (Sheffield United, recalled from loan).
Reading
In:
Out: Chem Campbell (Wolves, end of loan).
Rotherham United
In:
Out: Jamie McCart (Hearts, undisclosed fee), Joseph Hungbo (FC Nurnberg, recalled by parent club), Detlef Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest, end of loan).
Shrewsbury Town
In:
Out: Charles Sagoe Jr (Arsenal, loan terminated).
Stevenage
In:
Out:
Stockport County
In: Benoný Breki Andrésson (Club KR, undisclosed fee).
Out: Louie Barry (Aston Villa, recalled by parent club).
Wigan Athletic
In: Joseph Hungbo (FC Nurnberg), Josh Robinson (Arsenal), Will Goodwin (Oxford United, loan).
Out: Josh Stones (York City, undisclosed fee), Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool, recalled by parent club).
Wrexham
In:
Out:
Wycombe Wanderers
In: Sonny Bradley (Derby County, loan).
Out: Aaron Morley (Bolton Wanderers, recalled by parent club), Caleb Taylor (West Brom, recalled by parent club).
