Blackpool have responded to reports that owner Simon Sadler has held preliminary talks concerning the sale of the club.

Over the weekend, the Financial Times claimed the Segantii Capital Management founder was looking to part ways with the Fylde Coast outfit in order to focus on clearing his name after being charged with insider trading by the Hong Kong authorities last year.

It was reported early-stage discussions had taken place with people linked to Singapore-based investor Henry Teh - who was previously part of the bidding process to buy the Seasiders prior to Sadler’s takeover.

The Gazette understands this is not the case, with no contact at all being made between the two parties.

Responding to the claims, a spokesperson from Blackpool said: “The owner has always said that if anyone else was ever to come along and convince him that they could do a better job and invest in the club, then he would have to speak to them. He will always want to do what is right for the club.”

After taking over in 2019, Sadler oversaw the Seasiders promotion to the Championship in 2021.

Following two years in the second division, the club were relegated back to League One - which is where they currently remain.

Last year, Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), an independent regulatory body linked to the government, started criminal proceedings against Segantii, Mr Sadler and former trader Daniel La Rocca on suspicion of insider dealing in the shares of a Hong Kong-listed company before a block trade in June 2017.

Back in June, the case was transferred to a higher court in Hong Kong, with The Eastern Magistrates' Court approving the prosecution’s request to move the case to a district court, with the trial due to start in May 2026.