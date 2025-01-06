New date confirmed for Blackpool's postponed League One meeting with Rotherham United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new date has been set for Blackpool’s League One meeting with Rotherham United.

The two teams were due to meet at Bloomfield Road last month, but the fixture was postponed due to the impact of Storm Darragh.

It’s now been announced that the rescheduled game will take place on Tuesday February 11, with proceedings kicking off at 7.45pm.

At the time of the original postponement, Millers manager Steve Evans was critical of the decision to call the match off on the day, and not before.

“I am really disappointed for our supporters,” he told Rotherham’s club website.

“We are very fortunate as players and staff that we are paid to do a job in this game but our supporters have to work their respective jobs to raise the funds to come and support their team.

“This decision, through no fault of Blackpool Football Club or our own, should, in our opinion, have been made yesterday, given the extreme weather warnings served across the UK.

“We felt that in the circumstances, with such warnings issued, the only correct decision would have been to postpone the game at the earliest possible opportunity.

“I’d like to apologise on behalf of the football club to our supporters and I hope that anyone who had begun their journey to Blackpool stays safe in these difficult weather conditions and we look forward to seeing you on Tuesday.”

Tickets for the newly rearranged fixture with Rotherham go on sale at 10am on January 7.