Everton close to confirming loan destination of Blackpool, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United 'target'

Last month, the Daily Mail suggested the Seasiders were one of several clubs interested in a loan move for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sunderland and German side Schalke were also believed to be looking at the 20-year-old.

But according to the Mail, it’s PSV who are about to win the race for the defender’s signature.

The Carlisle-born Branthwaite has been made available for loan after Frank Lampard’s side brought in James Tarkowksi on a free following his departure from Burnley.

The England Under-20 international spent a brief loan spell in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers during the 2020/21 season, making 10 appearances.

Branthwaite, who was left at home when Everton jetted off on their pre-season tour of America earlier this week, made eight appearances for the Toffees’ first-team last season, six coming in the Premier League.

Blackpool’s reported interest in a loan move for Branthwaite came at a similar time they were also linked with a move for former Arsenal loanee Dan Ballard.

The 22-year-old, who helped the Seasiders to promotion from League One during the 2020/21 season, ended up joining Sunderland after coming close to linking up with Burnley.

Michael Appleton is likely to be in the market for another centre-back after Oliver Casey’s recent loan move to Forest Green Rovers.