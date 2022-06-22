Ethan Robson opens up on 'frustrations' of being recalled by Blackpool from MK Dons loan spell

The midfielder was enjoying a successful loan spell with League One promotion challengers MK Dons during the first half of the campaign.

But with the Seasiders suffering a mini injury crisis in central midfield, Neil Critchley opted to bring Robson back to Bloomfield Road to ensure they had enough numbers.

Having been a regular under Liam Manning at MK, where he has since signed on a permanent transfer following his release, Robson barely featured for Blackpool from January until the end of the campaign.

“It was frustrating, I'd have liked to have been here,” he told our sister paper, the MK Citizen.

“But I was professional at my other club and I was doing everything I could to be in the team there.

“I'm delighted to be back here now though and I'm looking forward to a promotion push. “There was always a chance in January for me to come back but unfortunately it didn't work out.”

Robson only played twice after returning to Bloomfield Road, struggling in the games against Coventry City and Preston North End.

But the former Sunderland man was otherwise left out, often failing to make the match day squad altogether.

“It was tough - anyone in the same position would have found it tough,” Robson added.

“But it's a part of the game and it does happen.