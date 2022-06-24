Energy company acquires naming rights to Blackpool FC's Squires Gate training ground

The club’s facility will now be known as the eEnergy Training Centre after a company called eEnergy Group PLC acquired the naming rights.

The business, which recently acquired the Seasiders’ long-term partner Utility Team, has also signed up as Blackpool’s first-team training wear sponsor.

“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with eEnergy for the training ground naming rights and training wear,” Jonty Castle, Blackpool’s chief revenue officer said.

“This builds on two successful seasons working together under the guise of Utility Team.

“The board are keen to reduce the club’s energy consumption and make us more energy efficient. eEnergy is the perfect partner to help us achieve this.”

According to the club, eEnergy are one of the UK’s leading “net zero energy services consultants”.

Michael Appleton and his coaching staff pictured with representatives from eEnergy

Toby Costar, marketing director at eEnergy, added: “We are thrilled to become Blackpool FC’s official training ground and training wear sponsor for the seasons ahead.

“We look forward to further developing the relationships previously struck up via Utility Team and helping the club take its next steps towards net zero.

“This remains an exciting time to be associated with Blackpool FC, both on-and-off the pitch, so to see the eEnergy brand on the training wear and at the eEnergy Training Centre is a proud moment for the group.”

As previously reported by The Gazette, around £300,000 worth of improvements have been undertaken at Squires Gate since the end of last season, including an extension of the main building, the changing rooms and the physio room.

A new manager’s office has been added as well as a new meeting room.