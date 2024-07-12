Former Blackpool, Luton Town and Crystal Palace man lands first manager's job

Emmerson Boyce (L) played for Wigan Athletic against Blackpool in their first Premier League game. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A former Blackpool defender is taking up his first permanent job in football management.

He has been unveiled as the new manager of Wigan Athletic's Women's team. Boyce was the captain of the Latics' 2013 FA Cup winning team and now he will step in to the dugout after a four-year spell with the Barbados FA as their sporting director.

Wigan conducted a 'very thorough' interview process and identified Boyce as the person to lead their Women's team forward. The club launched their Women's team in March and Boyce will be at the forefront in leading them.

“It’s exciting, and I am delighted to be back," Boyce told Latics TV.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to develop women’s football in this region. I am so happy, and I can’t wait to get started.

"It’s a project I have been doing in Barbados for the last four years, and when I heard about the opportunity, I wanted to be part of it. I look back at my time in Barbados with great memories and I am looking forward to my new challenge."

The 44-year-old spent the entirety of his playing career in England and featured mostly for Wigan. He made 298 appearances for them in total and in the nine years he spent at the DW Stadium, seven of them were in the Premier League.

Before joining Wigan, he began at Luton Town and appeared 212 times for them as he helped them win promotion from the Third Division. He later spent two seasons at Crystal Palace, remaining with them after their relegation from the Premier League in 2005. After leaving Wigan in 2015, he joined Blackpool and played 26 times for the Seasiders during a time when Neil McDonald was in charge.