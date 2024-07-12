Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth’s Callum Lang was left injured by a tackle from Blackpool skipper Ollie Norburn last season - but insists there’s no hard feelings.

Some felt the midfielder’s tackle on the winger warranted a red card in the Seasiders’ meeting with the eventual League One champions at Bloomfield Road back at the beginning of March.

Lang made the January switch to Fratton Park from Wigan Athletic, but after a bright start for Pompey, he struggled to get going again after a spell on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage.

“Before Blackpool was me, that is what I want to bring to the club and I know I can do that on a consistent basis,” he told The News.

“I wasn’t the same at the end of the season, rushing back from the injury, just wanting to help the team as much as possible. I would probably have taken a bit longer if the circumstances were different.

“I have played with Ollie Norburn, I was with him at Shrewsbury when I was on loan there. He’s a good guy and I knew it was nothing intentional, it’s football, it was a bit of a nasty challenge.

“That happens in the game and I’m quite aggressive on the pitch too, I like to play at a high tempo and sometimes those things just happen, so hopefully I get a bit more luck going into the new season.

“He knocked on the changing room door afterwards and apologised, it’s football, that’s how it is. I was just gutted because I was really enjoying myself.”