Key Blackpool deal agreed - with Sunderland game earmarked

Details have been announced concerning Blackpool’s home kit for the 2024/25 season.

The Tangerine strip is yet to be released, but the Seasiders are set to wear it for the first time in the pre-season friendly against Sunderland at Bloomfield Road on July 27.

With the club away in Spain next week, it’s expected the kit will be revealed in the days prior to the Black Cats meeting.

It has been confirmed TreadTracker.com, a new venture launched by local businessman Steve Richardson, will replace LeoVegas on the front of the home shirt.

The decision to move away from a gambling firm has been praised by some Blackpool fans on social media.

One wrote: “Brilliant work here Blackpool, backing local businesses.”

Another stated: “Superb. Let’s never have another gambling sponsor ever again.”

A third agreed: “I’m very happy with this. At least we are going local again instead of going for Leo Vegas.”

TreadTracker.com uses app based technology to aid commercial vehicle fleet organisations, by allowing them to stay ahead of tyre maintenance.

Seasiders fan Richardson said: “We are absolutely delighted to be the main shirt sponsor for Blackpool FC's home kit for the 2024/25 season.

"As someone who was brought up in Blackpool, this partnership holds a special place in my heart. Our company is deeply rooted in the community, and we are committed to supporting and giving back to the place that shaped us. This sponsorship is not just a business venture, it's a celebration of our shared passion for the town and its beloved football club.

"We look forward to a fantastic season ahead and continuing to strengthen our community ties through this exciting collaboration."

So far Blackpool have only released their away kit for the new campaign, with the strip set to make its first appearance tonight in the pre-season game against AFC Fylde at Mill Farm.

Neil Critchley’s side will be in a predominantly blue strip for a number of their travels.

The kit, which is once again designed and manufactured by Puma, takes visual graphic inspiration from rides at Pleasure Beach Resort, after the renowned Blackpool business was announced as a new principal sponsor last week.

Both Tangerine and light blue loops run across the navy shirt, while the Pleasure Beach logo features just under the club crest and the kit manufacturer logo - which will also be the case for the third kit.