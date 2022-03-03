EFL explains why elite sport has a 'responsibility' to show solidarity with Ukraine

Clubs across the country have come together during the past week to show their support in the wake of the deplorable Russian invasion.

According to the EFL, “many more” will also show their support this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool showed their solidarity with Ukraine last weekend before and during their game against Reading at Bloomfield Road.

A message reading #WeStandWithUkraine was shown on the club’s big screen, while it also surrounded the pitch on the club’s digital LED advertising boards.

A Ukrainian flag was also seen hoisted aloft by a Blackpool fan based in the North Stand.

This weekend, meanwhile, Stoke City will be holding a collection for the families affected by the conflict ahead of their game against Blackpool at the bet365 Stadium.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool showed their support to Ukraine during last weekend's Carabao Cup final

Donations can be made outside the ground between noon and the 3pm kick-off time, Stoke confirmed.

For more information on what items can be donated, click here.

At Sunday’s Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley, the EFL's tribute saw the ‘Football Stands Together’ message of solidarity launched on screens.

The famous Wembley arch lit up in the blue and yellow of Ukraine.

Ahead of kick-off, EFL chair Rick Parry explained the duty that football has and how the EFL’s showpiece final would show its support to the country.

"Sport has a responsibility to do that,” he said.