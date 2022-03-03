16 pictures from the funeral of former Blackpool legend Sir Stanley Matthews - held 22 years ago today

How fitting then, that the Seasiders face his hometown club Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.
Take a look through our gallery of pictures from the funeral, which was held on March 3, 2000, after the wizard of dribble had passed away at the age of 85.
1. Shirt signed by Sir Stanley Matthews hanging at the front of the coach on the way to his funeral in Stoke.
Photo: Bill Johnson
2. Former team-mates of Sir Stanley Matthews and Blackpool FC staff ready to board the coach for Stoke (funeral). Pictured centre is Jock Dodds with Rex Adams.
Photo: Bill Johnson
3. Former team-mates Cyril Robinson (right) and Ewan Fenton looking at some of the flowers at Bloomfield Road.
Flowers left in memory of Sir Stanley Matthews.
Photo: Bill Johnson
4. Jimmy Armfield right chatting to former players on the day of the funeral of Sir Stanley Matthews.
Photo: Bill Johnson