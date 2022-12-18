EFL pundits debate Gary Madine's 'stamp' during Blackpool's draw against Cardiff City
Gary Madine was a lucky boy to still be on the pitch prior to scoring Blackpool’s equalising goal in their draw against Cardiff City on Saturday.
That was the consensus among the EFL pundits discussing the moment of controversy at the Cardiff City Stadium yesterday.
Madine was only shown a yellow card for an apparent stamp on defender Perry Ng, something Bluebirds boss Mark Hudson boldly claimed was “premeditated”.
Fifteen minutes later, Madine would come back to haunt his former club as he headed Blackpool level from Ian Poveda’s right-wing cross.
The 32-year-old, who failed to score during his two years in South Wales, predictably celebrated in front of the home faithful.
Discussing the game’s main talking point, former Wolves winger Matt Jarvis said there was no doubt in his mind Madine was lucky to still be on the pitch.
“For me, yes he was very lucky,” he told ITV’s EFL highlights show.
“It’s not your usual centre forward’s challenge where you come flying across, he’s actually lifted his leg and actually looked to stamp down on him.
“Unfortunately, it’s not like we’ve not seen it before but it’s not ideal. For me it’s a red.”
Fellow pundit Sam Parkin added: “I don’t think there’s much contact but for the intent itself, the action of the stamp down probably so.
“(Madine scoring) was always going to happen though, wasn’t it? Every Cardiff fan in that stadium would know that would be the outcome considering his disappointing spell at Cardiff.
“It was written in the stars he would come up with the equaliser and it’s a big goal for Blackpool considering the players they’ve got out and the difficult run they’ve been on only picking up two points from the last six games, so it’s a bigger point and a more important for them.”