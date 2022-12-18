News you can trust since 1873
Gary Madine made a difference in the second-half when Blackpool decided to go more direct

Blackpool player ratings gallery: Seven 5/10s as Seasiders salvage a point against Cardiff City

Gary Madine came back to haunt his former club as Blackpool managed to avoid a damaging defeat to relegation rivals Cardiff City.

By Matt Scrafton
4 minutes ago

Pressure looked to be mounting on Michael Appleton when the Seasiders dished up a woeful first-half display, where they were fortunate to only go in a goal down.

But the visitors improved in the second-half in South Wales and levelled when Madine headed home from Ian Poveda’s cross.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 6/10

Caught in no man’s land for the Cardiff goal but made two or three important saves to keep the hosts at bay.

2. Callum Connolly - 6/10

Pretty solid throughout. Looked to be struggling with a knock at one point but battled through it, as he often does.

3. Rhys Williams - 5/10

Improved in the second-half but he endured a really tough first 45 minutes where his positioning was up for question.

4. James Husband - 5/10

An uncharacteristically shaky display. Caught in behind too often and beaten for pace by Callum Robinson for the goal.

