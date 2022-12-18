Blackpool player ratings gallery: Seven 5/10s as Seasiders salvage a point against Cardiff City
Gary Madine came back to haunt his former club as Blackpool managed to avoid a damaging defeat to relegation rivals Cardiff City.
Pressure looked to be mounting on Michael Appleton when the Seasiders dished up a woeful first-half display, where they were fortunate to only go in a goal down.
But the visitors improved in the second-half in South Wales and levelled when Madine headed home from Ian Poveda’s cross.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated...
Page 1 of 4