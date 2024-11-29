Albie Morgan could be back in contention for Blackpool this weekend as the Seasiders take on Birmingham City in the second round of the FA Cup.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old, who joined the Seasiders from Charlton Athletic last summer, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes earlier this month, and has spent the last few weeks coming to terms with the news.

After missing the start of the season through injury, the midfielder had put a strong run of form together following the appointment of Steve Bruce before his recent enforced stint on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan has spent the last week back at Squires Gate doing some work towards making a return to action, and could come back into contention this weekend - although he would not be ready to return to the starting XI.

“He’s training - we still have to monitor him and go easy with him but he’s in our thoughts for Saturday,” Bruce said.

“I don’t think he’ll start but with nine subs we’ll have a conversation tomorrow.

“He’s been around us for a week to 10 days now, and it’s not as if he’s injured, we just have to come to terms with his new lifestyle and see how he is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve seen all sorts of specialists to educate not just us, but also the boy. What’s changed in his life is huge. We have a monitor for him in training and he has something fixed on his arm.

“It’s about educating us to help him more than anything else.

“He’s a footballer so he wants to be back on the grass - it’s good to see him.”