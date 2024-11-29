Jordan Gabriel is set to be back in contention for Blackpool this weekend.

The Seasiders welcome Birmingham City to Bloomfield Road on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 1pm) as they look to build on their midweek victory away to Bristol Rovers.

Gabriel was not involved in the 2-0 win at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night due to family reasons, with the 26-year-old becoming a father again.

In the absence of the ex-Nottingham Forest youngster, Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Odel Offiah stepped in at right back.

“He did very well,” Bruce said.

“He’s a big powerful strong lad and he gives something in the wide area when he gets up and running. He’s very difficult to stop.

“Gabs (Jordan Gabriel) had a little girl in the last 48 hours, so that’s why he missed the game, so we’ll offer congratulations to him and his partner. He’ll be available for Sunday.

“It’s a nice headache to have, rather than having problems where you can’t fill a team. Let’s hope I pick the right one.”

A change of position for Offiah meant Matthew Pennington was handed an opportunity in the starting XI, where he was able to impress the Blackpool head coach.

“He steadied us down with his experience, which was good for him,” Bruce added.

“Somebody misses out, and someone takes their chance. Penno will certainly play on Sunday as he played very well, and I wouldn’t be doing my job properly if I gave him a kick in the teeth and left him out. He deserves to stay in the team.”