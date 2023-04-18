News you can trust since 1873
Displays of ex-Cardiff City man assessed since being handed Blackpool captaincy

Stephen Dobbie has praised the impact of Curtis Nelson since he handed the captain’s armband to the Blackpool defender.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST
The 29-year-old was made skipper in Dobbie’s first game in charge against Luton Town, taking over from Callum Connolly who dropped down to the bench.

Chris Maxwell, James Husband and Gary Madine have all worn the armband at different stages of the campaign as well.

Despite Blackpool shipping three goals against Luton on Easter Monday, Nelson still performed well against a barrage of pressure from Rob Edwards’ promotion chasers.

But he was among the candidates for Man of the Match at the weekend as Blackpool kept a long overdue clean sheet in the 1-0 win against Wigan Athletic, ending a run of 13 goals conceded in just four games.

When asked about his decision to hand Nelson the captaincy, Dobbie told The Gazette: “He’s been fantastic. Him and Jordan Thorniley in the centre of defence have been immense.

“I know we conceded three goals at Luton but the amount of times they won headers from corners and drove the team up the pitch and making last-ditch tackles…

Nelson has been handed the captain's armband by DobbieNelson has been handed the captain's armband by Dobbie
Nelson has been handed the captain's armband by Dobbie

“Curtis has been immense, same as Jud as well.”

Nelson made the move to Bloomfield Road from Cardiff City during the January transfer window on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

There is no option on the centre-back’s contract, meaning the club will have to hand Nelson a new deal if they’re to keep him on the Fylde coast.

Thorniley is also in the same boat with no 12-month on his contract either.

