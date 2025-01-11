Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce admits preparations for Blackpool’s home game against Cambridge United have been difficult due to the conditions.

England has been hit by freezing temperatures that will continue into the weekend and potentially leaves the Seasiders’ upcoming fixture in doubt.

Bruce’s side have been able to do some training at Squires Gate this week, but the conditions have also provided an opportunity for some members of the squad to take a breather.

If the meeting with the U’s does go ahead, then it will be an opportunity for Blackpool to make a start on fixing their home form.

The Seasiders have only won twice on the Fylde Coast this weekend, with their last victory coming back in September.

When asked if preparations for the Cambridge game had been able to go ahead as planned, Bruce said: “Not really, we’ve had to make do. The groundsmen here have been terrific, we’ve got covers on the training ground. It’s difficult when it’s -6°C so it hasn’t been easy.

“It’s always difficult to go indoors. We know there’s 3G pitches around, but a lot of footballers don’t want to go on it.

“The vast majority of players have had two or three days off, which isn’t a bad thing because they’ve played a lot of football over Christmas.

“We hope the covers and the lights are doing the job at the ground, and at this particular moment, we don’t think there’s a problem.”

Elsewhere in the North West, Preston North End have been forced to postpone their FA Cup game against Charlton Athletic, with the game moved to Tuesday night due to a frozen pitch.

A number of other fixtures across England have suffered a similar fate for the same reason.

The Seasiders’ ground staff will work through the night to give the game against Cambridge the best chance possible to go ahead, with an update set to be provided before 10am - five hours before kick off.