'Desperately sad': Mick McCarthy praises Blackpool's handling of Tony Johnson's tragic death

McCarthy and his squad of players took part in a memorial service on Monday afternoon for the 55-year-old, who had passed away in hospital during the early hours of the morning.

It came after the popular fan had been found with a serious head injury following a clash between Blackpool and Burnley fans near the Manchester pub on Saturday, two hours after the Lancashire derby had finished.

Officers from Lancashire Police administered CPR before Mr Johnson was taken to hospital, where he later died.

In a statement, the club said they were “deeply shocked and saddened” to learn of the tragic news.

The club offered a book of condolence at the Moretti Lounge inside Bloomfield Road, where supporters were given the opportunity to pay their respects.

Fans were then invited to lay flowers at Stan Mortensen’s statue alongside McCarthy, players and club officials.

McCarthy was among those to lay a wreath at Monday's memorial service

Speaking publicly for the first time about the incident, McCarthy said: “It was desperately sad.

“You shouldn’t go to a football match and then a Dad, a husband, a brother, a son doesn’t come home from that.

“I just thought Ben (Mansford), Nick (Horne) and the club in general just got it right. They had the memorial and the meeting for Tony and it was amazing with all the people that turned up.

“We waited for the supporters and it was incredible when everyone arrived. It was very emotional and incredibly sad. There were a lot of tears there.

“The club did great and I think everyone that came appreciated it.

“I saw his mates out of the North Stand. They’re proper raggy lads but they were all broken-hearted, which was so sad.”

A fundraiser has also been set up by supporters to raise money for the family to help cover any funeral costs.

The target of £10,000 was met inside two days and, at the time of writing, over £13,000 has been raised.

Both Blackpool and Preston North End players wore black armbands on Tuesday during their Central League fixture.

