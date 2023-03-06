Blackpool FC holds memorial service for Seasiders fan Tony Johnson who died after post-match brawl outside pub
Blackpool FC held a memorial service for a Seasiders fan who sadly died following a post-match brawl outside a pub in the resort.
By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 5:31pm
1. Memorial service for Tony Johnson
Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy attends the memorial service for Mr Johnson who sadly died following a brawl outside The Manchester pub on Saturday (March 4).
Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Memorial service for Tony Johnson
Hundreds of people attended the memorial service to pay their respects to Mr Johnson, who was described as "a loyal and true Seasider."
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Memorial service for Tony Johnson
Blackpool FC said they were "shocked and saddened" by his tragic death.
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Memorial service for Tony Johnson
Lancashire Police say they are working with both Blackpool and Burnley football clubs to establish who else was involved in the incident and what exactly occurred.
Photo: Daniel Martino