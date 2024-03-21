Derby County are to be without James Collins against Blackpool. He is out with injury. (Image: Getty Images)

Blackpool's next opponents Derby County could be without eight players for their next League One match.

The Rams are in action on Saturday against Northampton Town. Their game is going ahead whilst the Seasiders are afforded a rest with their match against Fleetwood Town rearranged. Derby are four points ahead of Bolton Wanderers with every team playing 39 times

Paul Warne's side have the opportunity to strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion place as they face a Cobblers side firmly in mid-table. They can go seven clear of Bolton with six games remaining in their season which would give them a good cushion ahead of their following match against Blackpool.

Derby will have to go without potentially eight players for their trip to Sixfields on Saturday. Several players are serving short, medium and long-term injuries.

Tyreece John-Jules who was initially tipped to miss the remainder of the season in January could return. The on-loan Arsenal man has a hamstring problem and is back in training, but the Blackpool game isn't a realistic time frame for a return.

Max Bird sustained a calf injury in training and underwent a scan. He's expected to be out for a further week and so a decision will have to be made on him closer to the time.

A potential big blow is Dwight Gayle who only recently joined them on a free transfer after leaving Stoke City. He limped off in the win against Bolton and has a hamstring injury but a scan will be needed to determine the severity of the issue.

Tyrese Fornah has been closing in on a return from injury but is a doubt for Derby's game against Northampton. He has been contending with a back injury that has caused him to miss the last four matches.

Derby County are adopting a cautious approach with goalkeeper Josh Vickers. He has a thigh injury and has missed the last few matches.

Centre forward James Collins is confirmed to be out. He suffered an injury that some thought would rule him out for the campaign, but he is instead expected to return to training next week, though the Blackpool game will come too soon.

Ryan Nyambe's season is over. He had to undergo surgery for a quad issue and won't play again this term. The 26-year-old had missed some of the season with a groin injury and then was called up for the Africa Cup of Nations with Namibia, forcing him to miss a chunk of the campaign.