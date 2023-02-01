De Bruyne? Grealish? Or Haaland? Blackpool loanee Morgan Rogers reveals the Manchester City player he looks up to

The winger is currently on loan from the Etihad until the end of the season, having finally sealed a move to Bloomfield Road at the third attempt.

Prior to completing his switch, Rogers played in a friendly for Pep Guardiola’s side during the World Cup break where he was joined by the likes of Kevin De Bruybe, Ilkay Gundogan, Rihad Mahrez and Erling Haaland.

But it’s a homegrown talent that Rogers has taken the most from.

When asked which of his City teammates he looks up to, Rogers told Tangerine TV: “There’s a few. You can’t look past Kevin De Bruyne, you can’t look past someone like that.

“Phil Foden is another one for me, just watching how much he loves the game. He will be the last one on the training pitch just being Phil. He loves the game, he loves football.

“People often look past that but he loves the game so much, that’s why he’s improved so much because he wants to work.

Rogers has been with City since 2020. Picture: Morgan Rogers' Twitter page

“He’s someone I look up to because of what he does for the team and the things he can do with the ball.

