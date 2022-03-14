Date set for Neil Critchley's return to Liverpool for Blackpool's Lancashire FA semi-final tie
A date has been set for Blackpool’s Lancashire FA Senior Cup semi-final clash against Liverpool.
Neil Critchley will take on his former side in the last four of the competition after the Reds overcame Preston North End last week in comfortable style, easing to a 3-0 win.
Liverpool, whose first-team were in Champions League action against Internazionale on the same day, named a youthful side which included the likes of Rhys Williams and Leighton Clarkson.
CJ Hamilton was on the scoresheet on that occasion on his return from injury, while the other goal came via a youth-team trialist.
Stuart Moore, Dujon Sterling, Ollie Casey, Owen Dale and Ewan Bange also featured in the game, which was played behind closed doors at Everton’s Finch Farm training complex.
Goals from Sonny Carey (2) and Oliver Sarkic sealed a 3-0 victory against Fleetwood Town in the first round of the competition.
The semi-final tie between Blackpool and Liverpool will take place at the Reds’ academy on Monday, April 11. The game kicks off at 2pm.
The fixture comes between the trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, April 9 and the away game at West Brom on Friday, April 15.
Liverpool, meanwhile, face title rivals Manchester City the previous day (Sunday, April 10).
The winner of the last-four encounter will face either Accrington Stanley or Burnley in the final.