Date set for Neil Critchley's return to Liverpool for Blackpool's Lancashire FA semi-final tie

Neil Critchley will take on his former side in the last four of the competition after the Reds overcame Preston North End last week in comfortable style, easing to a 3-0 win.

Liverpool, whose first-team were in Champions League action against Internazionale on the same day, named a youthful side which included the likes of Rhys Williams and Leighton Clarkson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CJ Hamilton was on the scoresheet on that occasion on his return from injury, while the other goal came via a youth-team trialist.

Stuart Moore, Dujon Sterling, Ollie Casey, Owen Dale and Ewan Bange also featured in the game, which was played behind closed doors at Everton’s Finch Farm training complex.

Goals from Sonny Carey (2) and Oliver Sarkic sealed a 3-0 victory against Fleetwood Town in the first round of the competition.

Neil Critchley will return to face his former side in the semi-final of the competition

The semi-final tie between Blackpool and Liverpool will take place at the Reds’ academy on Monday, April 11. The game kicks off at 2pm.

The fixture comes between the trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, April 9 and the away game at West Brom on Friday, April 15.

Liverpool, meanwhile, face title rivals Manchester City the previous day (Sunday, April 10).