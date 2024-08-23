Daniel Grimshaw could be set for a move to the Championship. A transfer to Plymouth Argyle is ‘very close’ according to one journalist. | Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle are one step closer towards signing Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw according to a report.

Earlier this week it was reported by Sun journalist Alan Nixon that Plymouth had entered talks with Blackpool over the potential sale of Grimshaw. A deal worth £600,000 plus add-ons was touted, and now an update has been provided by talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

In a post shared on Twitter at 11.30 on Friday, he said: 'Understand #PAFC are very close to completing the signing GK Dan Grimshaw from #BlackpoolFC.”

Interim boss Richard Keogh in his pre-match press conference on Thursday confirmed that Grimshaw had still been training with the club,

Grimmy is training really well, he’s a great player and has been brilliant for the football club. It’s important for him to keep training like he is and keep preparing to play.

“As far as I’m concerned, Grimmy is available and training great - he’s going to be an important player. He’s a great guy, I obviously played with him.”

First-choice goalkeeper Grimshaw joined from Manchester City in 2021, and has made 96 appearances for the club in total. He kept 18 clean sheets in League One last season, only Joe Wildsmith, Lukas Jensen and Will Norris earning more.

A move away from Bloomfield Road especially on the eve of their fixture against Cambridge United would come as a blow. Grimshaw has started the first two games of the campaign, and was captain for the opening day defeat to Crawley Town.

Experienced goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell was in between the sticks for the 4-0 win against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup, and should Grimshaw depart then it is expected O'Donnell would start, with Mackenzie Chapman acting as back-up. As for Blackpool, any new head coach or manager after Neil Critchley’s sacking may now find themselves in the market for a new goalkeeper, with the window shutting next week.

Plymouth have been in the market for a goalkeeper after they sold Michael Cooper to Sheffield United in a deal that became their highest ever sale. According to PlymouthLive, the initial fee for Cooper was £2m with the potential to rise to £4m with add-ons, and now some of that money looks to be going on Grimshaw.