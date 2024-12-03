Blackpool will be hoping the end of their recent eight-game winless run will spark a revival ahead of the Christmas period.

The Seasiders tasted victory in League One for the first time since the end of September last week as they overcame Bristol Rovers 2-0 at the Memorial Stadium.

Steve Bruce’s side will be hoping to quickly build on that heading into their upcoming games against Shrewsbury Town and Rotherham United, while also bouncing back from their recent 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

A mixture of injuries and a lack of depth in certain areas have hampered Blackpool’s ambitions this season, with the last two months in particular proving costly.

In their last eight games, the Seasiders have only picked up five points in total, and have a goal difference of minus nine, leaving them 23rd in the form table, with only Burton Albion having a worse record.

Shrewsbury and Leyton Orient occupy the other two places in the bottom four, with seven points each.

Wycombe Wanderers have enjoyed a rich vein of form, which is represented in their league position based on last eight games, with Matt Bloomfield’s side sat top with 24 points.

Here is the latest full form table based on the last eight games:

1. Wycombe Wanderers (24 points)

2. Huddersfield Town (17 points)

3. Wrexham (17 points)

4. Stockport County (14 points)

5. Birmingham City (14 points)

6. Reading (14 points)

7. Bolton Wanderers (14 points)

8. Barnsley (12 points)

9. Cambridge United (12 points)

10. Wigan Athletic (11 points)

11. Bristol Rovers (11 points)

12. Peterborough United (10 points)

13. Northampton Town (10 points)

14. Mansfield Town (10 points)

15. Rotherham United (10 points)

16. Exeter City (10 points)

17. Charlton Athletic (9 points)

18. Crawley Town (9 points)

19. Lincoln City (8 points)

20. Stevenage (8 points)

21. Leyton Orient (7 points)

22. Shrewsbury Town (7 points)

23. Blackpool (5 points)

24. Burton Albion (4 points)