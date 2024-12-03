Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Shrewsbury Town: Injuries and suspensions to force Seasiders into three changes

The Seasiders are currently enduring an injury crisis, with Jordan Rhodes joining their current long list of absentees in the 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in the FA Cup at the weekend, with Odel Offiah also being doubtful.

On top of this, both Olly Casey and Ollie Norburn will miss the upcoming game in Shropshire due to suspension, after picking up their fifth yellow cards of the season in last Tuesday’s 2-0 victory away to Bristol Rovers.

Steve Bruce’s limited options will result in changes to the starting 11, as well as providing opportunities to others as substitutes.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Shrewsbury:

1 . Harry Tyrer Harry Tyrer made a number of impressive saves in the 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in the FA Cup on Sunday. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

2 . Jordan Gabriel Injuries could see Jordan Gabriel come back into the Seasiders XI at right back. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington has recently been given a run in the Blackpool XI after patiently waiting for a regular opportunity under Steve Bruce. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

4 . James Husband James Husband could be moved across into a centre back role due to the suspension of Olly Casey and recent injury to Odel Offiah. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

5 . Zac Ashworth Blackpool's current injuries and suspension could present an opportunity for summer signing Zac Ashworth. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales