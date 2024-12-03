Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Shrewsbury Town: Injuries and suspensions to force Seasiders into three changes

By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 16:00 BST
Blackpool travel to the Croud Meadow to take on Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday night.

The Seasiders are currently enduring an injury crisis, with Jordan Rhodes joining their current long list of absentees in the 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in the FA Cup at the weekend, with Odel Offiah also being doubtful.

On top of this, both Olly Casey and Ollie Norburn will miss the upcoming game in Shropshire due to suspension, after picking up their fifth yellow cards of the season in last Tuesday’s 2-0 victory away to Bristol Rovers.

Steve Bruce’s limited options will result in changes to the starting 11, as well as providing opportunities to others as substitutes.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Shrewsbury:

Harry Tyrer made a number of impressive saves in the 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in the FA Cup on Sunday.

1. Harry Tyrer

Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Injuries could see Jordan Gabriel come back into the Seasiders XI at right back.

2. Jordan Gabriel

Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Matthew Pennington has recently been given a run in the Blackpool XI after patiently waiting for a regular opportunity under Steve Bruce.

3. Matthew Pennington

Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

James Husband could be moved across into a centre back role due to the suspension of Olly Casey and recent injury to Odel Offiah.

4. James Husband

Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Blackpool's current injuries and suspension could present an opportunity for summer signing Zac Ashworth.

5. Zac Ashworth

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Rob Apter had a couple of bright moments in the defeat to Birmingham, and was on hand with an assist.

6. Rob Apter

Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

